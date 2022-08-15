Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.74. 5,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,014. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.