loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 12.3%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was down 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 8,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 951,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on loanDepot to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of $529.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,742,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,204,773.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 333,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,742,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,204,773.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,253,523 shares of company stock worth $3,612,301.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.