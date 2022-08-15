Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.29. 188,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,198,004. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

