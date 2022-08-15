Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,311 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.6% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6 %

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

NYSE NOC traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $482.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,711. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

