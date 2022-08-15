Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 43,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $4.27. 5,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,283. The company has a market cap of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

