Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0538 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $69.98 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,139.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00128094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065681 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

