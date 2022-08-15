Louis T. Petrillo Sells 16,023 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.22. 216,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

