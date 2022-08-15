Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.9% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.78. The company had a trading volume of 123,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,337. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

