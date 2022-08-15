Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.63.

LOW stock opened at $206.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

