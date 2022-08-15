LuaSwap Hits Market Cap of $2.64 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $2,241.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,926,675 coins and its circulating supply is 177,541,290 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

