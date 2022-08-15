M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 187,473 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.85.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 184,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
