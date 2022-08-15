Maker (MKR) Reaches Market Cap of $979.83 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Maker has a market capitalization of $979.83 million and $336.24 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $1,002.25 or 0.04173035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,017.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00127525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00036094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00065901 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

