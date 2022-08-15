Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 180,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,585. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

