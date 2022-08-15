Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.80.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Masimo Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MASI opened at $154.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

