MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $97.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Craig Hallum to $97.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

MTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.23. 474,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

