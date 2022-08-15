MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $28,807.83 and approximately $16.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 102.8% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035124 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

