Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $115.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.