Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59. 105,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,323,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,248,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,521 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after buying an additional 2,376,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4,068.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,267,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 1,236,735 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

