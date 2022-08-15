Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59. 105,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,323,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
MLCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
