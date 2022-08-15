Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $835.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $835.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

