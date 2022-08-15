Meridian Network Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $92,432.31 and $6.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.74 or 0.00470671 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000614 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.36 or 0.01888430 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001909 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00244487 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meridian Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

