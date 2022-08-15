Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) VP Sells $408,500.12 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MTX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,460,000 after acquiring an additional 327,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,905,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,660,000 after acquiring an additional 125,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

