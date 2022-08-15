MobileCoin Hits Market Cap of $90.49 Million (MOB)

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One MobileCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00005038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MobileCoin has a total market cap of $90.49 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MobileCoin alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004255 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MobileCoin

MobileCoin is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.