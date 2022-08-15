Modefi (MOD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $113,436.00

Modefi (MOD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001300 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $113,436.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Modefi Coin Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,295,321 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

Buying and Selling Modefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

