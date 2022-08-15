MONK One Day Trading Volume Tops $40,181.00 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $732,638.41 and approximately $40,181.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MONK has traded down 36% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002088 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

