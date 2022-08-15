Morningside Venture Investment Acquires 3,061,224 Shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) Stock

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 3,061,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,998.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,919,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,403,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GreenLight Biosciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRNA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. 317,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,607. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Get GreenLight Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $14,260,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $8,271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 101.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 105,625 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,907,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GreenLight Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.