Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.83.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

