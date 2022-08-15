Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in International Paper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,110. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

