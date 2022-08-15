Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,548 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,797 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,981,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,265,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,816,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,527,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NPO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.01%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

