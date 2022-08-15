Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,775 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,514 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,783,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 70,299.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,138,799. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.