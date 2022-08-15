Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.6% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.07. 473,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,255,404. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.