Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 21,631 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,631 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after buying an additional 550,705 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 180,861.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 488,327 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 439,713 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,810.8% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 367,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,805,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.54. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,343. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

