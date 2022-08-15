MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Invests $264,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,002,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $393.89. The company had a trading volume of 258,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,917. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

