Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.25

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.25 and last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 4649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $64,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,808.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 50.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also

