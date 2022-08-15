MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.22 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $362.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.67.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

