Namecoin Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00004522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $16.13 million and approximately $7,467.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.98 or 0.00570148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00256564 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016491 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

