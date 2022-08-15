National Bank Financial Trims Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Target Price to C$38.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PRRWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Park Lawn Price Performance

Shares of PRRWF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 471. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

