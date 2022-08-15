National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Up 18.7% in July

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,900 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Investec downgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.67. 247,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,631. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. National Grid has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

