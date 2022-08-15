Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 122,888 shares.The stock last traded at $11.61 and had previously closed at $11.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Navigator Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $953.17 million, a PE ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 118,783 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 174,499 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

