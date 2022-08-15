Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Short Interest Update

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the July 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,144. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.58. Neogen has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

Institutional Trading of Neogen

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,436.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $483,435. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Neogen by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

