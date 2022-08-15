Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Director Purchases 4,365,000.00 in Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) Director David L. Sze acquired 1,500,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nextdoor Trading Up 3.3 %

KIND traded up 0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 3.15. 4,477,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,061. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 2.47 and a 12-month high of 18.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 3.39 and a 200 day moving average of 4.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Nextdoor

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIND shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.55.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

