NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 8.8%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.52. 43,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,420,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEX. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $286,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 197,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,360 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,953,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

