Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $8.23 during trading hours on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

