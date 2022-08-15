NFT Art Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $398,799.00 (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Art Finance has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $398,799.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013816 BTC.
About NFT Art Finance
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
NFT Art Finance Coin Trading
