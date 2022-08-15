Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Noah Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Institutional Trading of Noah

About Noah

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 572.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Noah by 117.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 77,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 41,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Noah by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

