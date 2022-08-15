Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Noah Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $47.92.
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
