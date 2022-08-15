Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Short Interest Down 34.8% in July

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novonix in the second quarter worth about $69,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Novonix in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Novonix in the first quarter worth about $328,000.

Novonix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 45,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 54.10, a quick ratio of 53.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Novonix has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

