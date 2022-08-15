NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Up 6.1%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NUGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.51. 1,266,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,893,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NU. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.

NU Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

