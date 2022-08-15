NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Up 6.1%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.51. 1,266,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,893,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on NU. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

