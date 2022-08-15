Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nubia Brand International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUBIU remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. Nubia Brand International has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUBIU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the first quarter worth about $5,000,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the first quarter worth approximately $4,635,000.

Nubia Brand International Company Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

