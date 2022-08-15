Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $102.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.
Nutrien Stock Down 3.2 %
NYSE NTR traded down $2.99 on Monday, hitting $89.39. 2,107,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.46. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
