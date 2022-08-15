Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $102.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Nutrien Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE NTR traded down $2.99 on Monday, hitting $89.39. 2,107,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.46. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nutrien by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

