NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lessened by Dockyard Capital Management LP

Dockyard Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 7.7% of Dockyard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dockyard Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.15. 608,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,846,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.37. The company has a market cap of $470.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

