NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,969,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $579,218,000 after purchasing an additional 64,834 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.39. 469,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,846,570. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.37. The company has a market capitalization of $468.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

